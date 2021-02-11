Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 123 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.93.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $208.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.19. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.80 and a fifty-two week high of $217.15.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

