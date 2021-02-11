Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 13,011 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,011 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 36,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $154.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.03. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $162.60.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,930,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALXN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.28.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.