Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 222 Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,878 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 2,075.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Proofpoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

In other news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $3,379,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,942,650.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 24,480 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total transaction of $3,182,889.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,411,432.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,075 shares of company stock valued at $7,199,798 over the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFPT. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights cut shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $132.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Proofpoint, Inc. has a one year low of $83.81 and a one year high of $140.91. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.