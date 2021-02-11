Octopus AIM VCT 2 (LON:OSEC) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (LON:OSEC) shot up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 87 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 87 ($1.14). 12,901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 10,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.50 ($1.13).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 84.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 76.30. The company has a market cap of £118.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.50.

Octopus AIM VCT 2 Company Profile (LON:OSEC)

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM quoted companies. It seeks to invest in various sectors such as financial services, healthcare equipment, food producers, business services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, travel and leisure, industrial engineering, oil equipment, support services, general retailers, software, and media.

