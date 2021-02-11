Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in January

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Odyssey Group International stock remained flat at $$1.84 on Thursday. 582,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,287. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34. Odyssey Group International has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

Odyssey Group International Company Profile

Odyssey Group International, Inc focuses on development, acquisition, and commercialization of medical products and health related technologies. It intends to offer medical devices. The company has development projects in three technologies, including CardioMap, a heart monitoring and screening device; Save A Life choking rescue device; and a neurosteroid drug compound intended to treat rare brain disorders.

