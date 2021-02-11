OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Short Interest Up 575.0% in January

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 575.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:OCCI opened at $13.50 on Thursday. OFS Credit has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $16.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.93.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This is an increase from OFS Credit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.70%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OFS Credit during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OFS Credit by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 86,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 12,346 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in OFS Credit in the 4th quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in OFS Credit by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 55,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 32,715 shares in the last quarter. 9.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

