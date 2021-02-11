Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,024 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $44,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.93.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $208.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.80 and a 52 week high of $217.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 11.74%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

