Omega Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 4.7% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Omega Financial Group LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $8,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.41. 8,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,460. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.02. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $56.98.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.