Omega Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Omega Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.3% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 165.6% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 161,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,486,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $101.52. 4,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,622. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $102.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.42.

About Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

