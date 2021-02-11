Omega Financial Group LLC Sells 567 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Omega Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,750.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.83. The stock had a trading volume of 19,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,944. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $72.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.01.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

