OneRoot Network Trading Up 30.3% Over Last Week (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One OneRoot Network token can now be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, OneRoot Network has traded up 30.3% against the dollar. OneRoot Network has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and $1.07 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OneRoot Network Token Profile

OneRoot Network (CRYPTO:RNT) is a token. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

OneRoot Network Token Trading

