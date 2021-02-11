Ontology (ONT) Achieves Market Cap of $845.63 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. During the last week, Ontology has traded up 72.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00002209 BTC on popular exchanges. Ontology has a market cap of $845.63 million and approximately $930.78 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00044219 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.85 or 0.00362781 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00012680 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00016201 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008871 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00010103 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 807,932,992 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.