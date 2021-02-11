Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Open Lending’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.10. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Open Lending.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $29.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.58.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $41.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.72. Open Lending has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $42.56. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

In other Open Lending news, major shareholder Nebula Holdings Llc sold 4,413,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $118,639,476.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $129,984,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,709,479 shares of company stock worth $260,990,796 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPRO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $371,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $7,650,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $1,701,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $7,759,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $1,070,000. Institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Open Lending (LPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.