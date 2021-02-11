Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.58.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $41.83 on Wednesday. Open Lending has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $42.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $29.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Open Lending news, major shareholder Nebula Holdings Llc sold 4,413,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $118,639,476.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $12,366,439.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,799,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,134,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock worth $260,990,796 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $10,488,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 6,926.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 96,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $1,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

