Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Shares Up 5.1%

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)’s share price shot up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.71 and last traded at $14.14. 105,579 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 60,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $59.06 million, a P/E ratio of -138.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $59,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $90,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

