Oppenheimer Increases Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Price Target to $85.00

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) had its price target lifted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.14.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $75.31 on Thursday. Ingevity has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $79.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.95 and a 200-day moving average of $63.87.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.24 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ingevity by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ingevity by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Ingevity by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ingevity by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

