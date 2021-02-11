Oppenheimer Increases Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Price Target to $24.00

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VERU. Brookline Capital Management increased their price objective on Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Veru from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veru currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

NASDAQ:VERU traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.53. 75,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,565,745. Veru has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Veru had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. Analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,620,392.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Veru by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,559,000 after buying an additional 574,955 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Veru during the 3rd quarter worth $1,592,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Veru by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 21,802 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Veru by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 20,591 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Veru by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 312,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 183,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

About Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

