Oppenheimer Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $305.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential downside of 21.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.76.

NYSE PANW traded down $4.14 on Thursday, hitting $388.07. The stock had a trading volume of 10,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,699. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $364.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $397.63. The stock has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total value of $312,633.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,266 shares in the company, valued at $8,081,910.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total value of $998,893.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 299,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,938,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,195 shares of company stock worth $68,692,035. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $1,347,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

