Oppenheimer Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) – Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($3.76) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.74). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($7.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.89) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.62) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.96) EPS.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.73 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $54.12 on Thursday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $58.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 0.54.

In other news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $273,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,975.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 473.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

