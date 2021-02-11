Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.76

Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.76 and traded as low as $9.70. Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 6,302,079 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORA shares. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €13.38 ($15.74).

Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) Company Profile (EPA:ORA)

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

