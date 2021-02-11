Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Shares Up 14.3%

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) shot up 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.86 and last traded at $8.31. 12,542,228 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 242% from the average session volume of 3,670,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

A number of research firms have commented on ORTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $798.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 2,045,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $14,277,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 411,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 54,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,829,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

About Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

