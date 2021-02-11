Orchard Therapeutics plc to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orchard Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten expects that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the year.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ORTX. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of ORTX stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. Orchard Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Orchard Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 2,045,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $14,277,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 61.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,829,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after buying an additional 1,080,805 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,025,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after buying an additional 374,251 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 337.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 133,533 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 15.4% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 411,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 54,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

