O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share.

ORLY traded down $13.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $442.73. 7,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,901. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $457.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $496.61.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at $48,391,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.38.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

