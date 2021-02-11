Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC. is a leading power technology enterprise that designs, manufactures and implements energy management systems, consisting primarily of high-performance, energy efficient lighting systems, controls and related services, for commercial and industrial customers without compromising their quantity or quality of light. “

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $9.25 to $11.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $342.18 million, a P/E ratio of 278.57 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.15. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $11.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.13.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 6,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $56,165.40. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,677,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after acquiring an additional 52,912 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,812 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 39,522 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 375,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 369,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 294,864 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 129,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Energy Systems (OESX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.