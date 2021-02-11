Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $730.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to report $730.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $691.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $769.10 million. Overstock.com reported sales of $370.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full year sales of $2.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Overstock.com.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Overstock.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Shares of OSTK stock traded up $6.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.73. 2,377,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,871,159. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.42. Overstock.com has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 517.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $3,265,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,032,327. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 14,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $1,395,083.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,545,483.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,067 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,647. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Overstock.com by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $892,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Overstock.com by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,663,000 after acquiring an additional 130,862 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Overstock.com by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 29,812 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

