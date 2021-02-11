Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) vs. Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Critical Review

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) and Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Overstock.com and Ozon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Overstock.com 0.73% 6.83% 2.78% Ozon N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.8% of Overstock.com shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Overstock.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Overstock.com and Ozon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Overstock.com 0 1 5 0 2.83 Ozon 0 3 2 0 2.40

Overstock.com presently has a consensus target price of $101.33, suggesting a potential upside of 0.43%. Ozon has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential downside of 22.49%. Given Overstock.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Overstock.com is more favorable than Ozon.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Overstock.com and Ozon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Overstock.com $1.46 billion 2.96 -$121.84 million ($3.46) -29.16 Ozon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ozon has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Overstock.com.

Summary

Overstock.com beats Ozon on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc. operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. In addition, the company offers businesses advertising products or services on its Website. It provides its products and services through its Internet Websites, which include overstock.com, o.co, and o.biz. Further, it focuses on the development and commercialization of financial applications of blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as D2-Discounts Direct and changed its name to Overstock.com, Inc. in October 1999. Overstock.com, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts. It also manages an online marketplace platform that enables third-party sellers to offer their products to consumers on its mobile apps, as well as ozon.ru and ozon.travel websites. In addition, the company provides advertising services to vendors and third-party sellers; and airline and railway tickets. Ozon Holdings PLC was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

