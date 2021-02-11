Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.93

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$25.93 and last traded at C$25.85, with a volume of 404308 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.58.

OVV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.10.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$19.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.21. The company has a market cap of C$6.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.23.

About Ovintiv (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

