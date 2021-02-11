Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.94

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.94 and last traded at $73.28, with a volume of 91330 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.52.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OXM shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.61.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.66. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 23,975.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,974,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954,006 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 718,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,038,000 after acquiring an additional 81,489 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 9.6% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 628,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,385,000 after acquiring an additional 55,172 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 596,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,092,000 after acquiring an additional 41,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,032,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.