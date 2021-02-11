Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%. The company had revenue of $27.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PACB stock traded up $5.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,148,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,340,855. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $53.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PACB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 38,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $602,965.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 898,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,110,957.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,738,402 shares of company stock valued at $50,756,951 over the last ninety days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

Read More: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.