Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) and Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Head-To-Head Comparison

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) and Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Health Care Organization and Viemed Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Health Care Organization 10.25% 6.86% 6.12% Viemed Healthcare 23.73% 48.32% 29.17%

Risk & Volatility

Pacific Health Care Organization has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viemed Healthcare has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pacific Health Care Organization and Viemed Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Health Care Organization 0 0 0 0 N/A Viemed Healthcare 0 1 1 0 2.50

Viemed Healthcare has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.19%. Given Viemed Healthcare’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Viemed Healthcare is more favorable than Pacific Health Care Organization.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pacific Health Care Organization and Viemed Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Health Care Organization $7.33 million 1.89 $1.20 million N/A N/A Viemed Healthcare $80.26 million 5.00 $8.52 million $0.21 48.76

Viemed Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Health Care Organization.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.0% of Viemed Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 61.6% of Pacific Health Care Organization shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Viemed Healthcare beats Pacific Health Care Organization on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Health Care Organization Company Profile

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty workers' compensation managed care services for self-administered employers, insurers, third party administrators, municipalities, and others industries in the United States. The company is involved in managing health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs); and negotiating legal agreements for the implementation of workers' compensation carve-outs for California clients/employers with collective bargaining units. It also offers HCO and MPN programs; medical case management services; and ancillary services, including utilization and medical bill review, lien representation, legal support, Medicare set aside, and network access services for workers' compensation claims. The company was formerly known as Clear Air, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. in January 2001. Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services. It also provides in-home sleep apnea testing services to determine the existence of sleep apnea at home. In addition, the company leases non-invasive and invasive ventilators, PAP machines, percussion vests, oxygen concentrator units, and respiratory equipment, as well as sells medical equipment and/or patient medical services. Further, it provides therapy and counseling to patients in their homes using its technology. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

