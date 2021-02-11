Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock Holdings Increased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,831 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $18,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 208,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 5,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,294 shares in the company, valued at $19,479,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $2,013,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKG traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,657. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.67. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $71.05 and a 1-year high of $148.14.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. KeyCorp upgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.