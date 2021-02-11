Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 246 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 82.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 544 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 25,694.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,900,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 6,873,530 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,689,000 after purchasing an additional 528,723 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 693,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,161,000 after purchasing an additional 226,005 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 1,458.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 140,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,562,000 after purchasing an additional 131,592 shares during the period. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 16,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 102,800 shares during the period.

COUP stock opened at $358.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.12 and a beta of 1.53. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $99.01 and a 1 year high of $369.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total value of $296,926.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,385.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $16,502,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,114,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,201 shares of company stock valued at $66,600,489. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COUP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.16.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

