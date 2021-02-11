Parallel Advisors LLC Has $197,000 Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Guardant Health by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Guardant Health by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Guardant Health by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $162.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.73. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $168.52. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.83 and a beta of 0.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.55.

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.39, for a total transaction of $23,758,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,129,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,684,356.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $60,944.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,903.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 969,844 shares of company stock valued at $154,588,272. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

