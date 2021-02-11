Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 82 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at $7,285,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TECH. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.36.

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 10,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.94, for a total transaction of $3,278,162.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,844,023.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,680 shares of company stock worth $15,354,157 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $390.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 62.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $340.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.64. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $155.17 and a 12 month high of $399.83.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

