Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 95 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KEYS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.18.

NYSE KEYS opened at $148.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.21. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $77.93 and a one year high of $153.21.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $1,991,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 236,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,722,047.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 90,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $10,612,549.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,558 shares in the company, valued at $43,341,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,685 shares of company stock worth $20,281,968 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

