Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,029 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 323.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

XLNX opened at $143.15 on Thursday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $154.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.36.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.94.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.