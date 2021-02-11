Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

PRMRF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial raised Paramount Resources from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from $4.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.63.

PRMRF stock opened at $8.25 on Monday. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $8.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 3.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

