Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) PT Raised to $10.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PRMRF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Paramount Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from $8.75 to $11.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Paramount Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRMRF opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $8.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.