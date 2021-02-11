Parkgene (GENE) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 100% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 11th. Parkgene has a total market capitalization of $530,569.55 and $65.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Parkgene has traded 80.4% lower against the US dollar. One Parkgene token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00057149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.32 or 0.01073480 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00054294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006127 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,552.78 or 0.05369875 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 60.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00019968 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00026606 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00034265 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

About Parkgene

Parkgene is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Parkgene

Parkgene can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

