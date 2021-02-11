Parsec Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 168.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Cowen upped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.62.

Netflix stock opened at $563.59 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.25 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $249.61 billion, a PE ratio of 90.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $529.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

