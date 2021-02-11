Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) Receives $14.39 Consensus PT from Analysts

Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.39.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Parsley Energy by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Parsley Energy by 316.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 9,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Parsley Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Parsley Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PE stock remained flat at $$16.93 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,702,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,273,942. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24. Parsley Energy has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $18.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.44.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

