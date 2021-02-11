Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.46 and last traded at $8.07. 3,953,994 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 4,007,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $5.40 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $867.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 4.26.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.56. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 36.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $533.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.31 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William S. Creekmuir bought 29,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $99,118.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 153,244 shares in the company, valued at $516,432.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 1,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,035,912 shares of company stock valued at $8,982,833. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Party City Holdco by 6.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Party City Holdco by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Party City Holdco by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 187,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Party City Holdco Company Profile (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

