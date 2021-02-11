Patten Group Inc. Purchases 2,513 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.1% of Patten Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $656,000. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 53,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 19,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 52,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $139.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.69 and a 200-day moving average of $112.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $142.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $425.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

