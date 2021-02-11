Pavion Blue Capital LLC Sells 1,925 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Discovery accounts for about 2.5% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,594,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,716,000 after purchasing an additional 115,709 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Discovery by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 147,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Discovery by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 855,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after acquiring an additional 67,497 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

DISCK traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,453,580. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $38.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Several brokerages recently commented on DISCK. TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

