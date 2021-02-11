Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Paycom Software updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $425.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $423.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.05. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.96, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $163.42 and a 52-week high of $471.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYC. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Paycom Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Paycom Software from $316.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.65.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total value of $2,174,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $5,856,520. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

