Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Raised to $475.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Cowen from $437.00 to $475.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Paycom Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $411.11.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $425.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 150.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $163.42 and a 52-week high of $471.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $423.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.05.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total transaction of $2,174,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,856,520 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Paycom Software by 10.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 238,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,646,000 after purchasing an additional 19,410 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $23,766,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 10.2% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 15,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.