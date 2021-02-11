Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,910 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $205.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.66. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $66.98 and a 52 week high of $218.34. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.95, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. Analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on Paylocity from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Paylocity from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.88.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $72,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,770,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,082,109. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin Le Pederson sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $32,862.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,623.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 404,035 shares of company stock valued at $72,957,666. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

