PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.7% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $283.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $331.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $286.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,261 shares of company stock worth $13,732,274 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Truist increased their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities upped their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.88.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.