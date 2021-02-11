PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Sets New 12-Month High at $284.98

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $284.98 and last traded at $279.14, with a volume of 71585 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $282.17.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.88.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $331.65 billion, a PE ratio of 106.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,261 shares of company stock worth $13,732,274. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB grew its position in PayPal by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 96,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in PayPal by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in PayPal by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $727,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

