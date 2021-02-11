PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.88

Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.88 and last traded at $53.25, with a volume of 49081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Get PC Connection alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.17.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $652.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.01 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. PC Connection’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 11th.

In other news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $92,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,338,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 813.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of PC Connection by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PC Connection during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in PC Connection during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 44.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.